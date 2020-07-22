Gina Spagnola, president and CEO of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, was named one of Houston's most-admired leaders in the nonprofit sector by Houston Business Journal on July 14.
The award recognizes 50 CEOs who are making an indelible mark on their organization’s financial success, work culture and contributions to the community.
Since 2003, Spagnola has served at the helm of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce to advance the mission of the organization.
Spagnola serves on various boards and committees.
“I am extremely grateful to receive this prestigious honor,” Spagnola said. “I have the opportunity to work with an incredibly, talented team who fully understand the mission of our organization to promote and advocate for business and community development. We work tirelessly on behalf of our members every day.”
Spagnola and the other honorees will be recognized during a live broadcast of the third annual Most Admired CEO & Business Impact Awards on Aug. 20 and in a special edition of the Houston Business Journal.
— Angela Wilson
