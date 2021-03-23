GALVESTON
A sighting last week of killer whales in the Gulf of Mexico was rare but not exceedingly so for people who spend plenty of time on the water far offshore of the island, a marine biologist said.
Santa Fe resident Matt Smith was about 140 miles south of Galveston when he saw a pod of 100 killer whales on March 17, Houston’s KHOU TV news reported.
The orcas joined a list of rare sightings of marine animals that includes pink dolphins, which have been spotted in near-shore waters.
Spotting an orca means traveling far off the Galveston coast, one expert said.
Twenty-one species of dolphins and whales live in the Gulf of Mexico, and there could be as a many as 500 killer whales in the Gulf of Mexico, which is a relatively small population, said Randall Davis, professor of Marine Biology at Texas A&M University at Galveston.
“You have to spend a lot of time offshore to see them,” Randall said. “For Galveston, several hundred kilometers.”
Killer whales are common throughout the world’s oceans, Randall said. They are more common along the Pacific coast in the United States, he said. Bottlenose dolphins are the most common species in the Gulf of Mexico and often can be seen in Galveston Bay, Smith said.
Some of those also are rare.
John Williams and his family often take the ferry to Bolivar Peninsula and see dolphins, he said. But one trip in spring 2018 was different.
Williams, who often travels to Galveston to visit his mother, saw a pink dolphin swimming with a pod of 20 gray dolphins. He was shocked, he said.
“I questioned whether I just saw what I saw,” he said. “Then I was really happy when I realized I saw something rare.”
Williams wondered whether the angle of the sun manipulated the color of the dolphin, he said. But he discarded that theory because he was close enough to see it was pink.
Williams has looked for the pink dolphin again but hasn’t seen it, he said.
The pink dolphin is a common thing most locals look for now in Galveston Bay, Bolivar Peninsula resident Cory Murdock said. Murdock saw a pink dolphin in a pod last summer, he said.
If any locals ever see any killer whales or any other marine mammals, it’s best not to pursue them, Randall said. It’s illegal to approach a marine mammal in the United States, Randall said.
