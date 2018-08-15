TEXAS CITY
Two teenagers were arrested Wednesday evening in connection to the killing of a Texas City woman who police allege might have been victim of a revenge plot cooked up over stolen money.
Cory McCray, 19, and an unnamed 17-year-old woman were in custody Wednesday evening, the Texas City Police Department said.
The department did not identify the woman by name in a news release, and a spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday evening.
Earlier in the day, police officials confirmed murder warrants had been issued for McCray and his 17-year-old girlfriend, Cindy Esquivel in connection with the death of Lucia Bertrand inside a home on Vance Avenue last week, police said.
Bertrand, 33, of Texas City, was found dead inside her home Aug. 9, police said.
Amy Lynne Medina, 37, of Texas City, was arrested on Aug. 10 and charged with murder in Bertrand’s death.
Medina is Esquivel’s mother, according to police.
Medina is accused of orchestrating a plan to rob and kill Bertrand as revenge for Bertrand having used Medina’s bank card without permission, according to a police complaint the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office released Wednesday.
McCray and Esquivel are accused of attacking Bertrand with a gun and knife, according to the complaint.
On the night of Aug. 8, Medina went to Bertrand’s house to “hang out,” according to the complaint.
While she was there, two people dressed in black kicked in the door and attacked the two women, according to the complaint. Bertrand was beaten and stabbed during the attack, according to the complaint. She died inside the house, according to the complaint.
Medina would later tell police she escaped Bertrand’s home during the attack and drove away, according to the complaint. The attack was not reported to police and Bertrand’s body was found by a visitor about 3:30 p.m. Aug. 9, according to the complaint
Relatives and acquaintances identified Medina, McCray and Esquivel as suspects to police on the day after the attack, according to the complaint.
McCray and Esquivel were staying with Medina in an apartment in Texas City in the days before Bertrand’s death, according to the complaint. They left Medina’s apartment on Aug. 9 in a white, four-door Ford, according to the complaint.
Police tracked the two to a Houston hotel, but they already had left by the time police arrived, according to the complaint. Witnesses also told police the couple might have been heading to Corpus Christi, according to the complaint.
Police did not say where the couple was taken into custody on Wednesday evening. Neither was at the Galveston County Jail as of 9 p.m., according to jail records.
Police arrested Medina on an unrelated warrant Friday, according to jail records. She was interviewed by police about Bertrand’s death on Saturday and subsequently charged with murder, according to the complaint.
Medina was held Wednesday in the Galveston County Jail on $250,000 bond, according to jail records
