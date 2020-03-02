In addition to candidates, voters in the March 3 primary will be asked to vote on propositions about political issues in Texas. The propositions are not law changes and do not necessarily determine the parties’ official positions on the issues they are asking about.
Each proposition can be answered by a vote of “Yes” or “No.” The language of each proposition here was taken from the parties’ websites.
DEMOCRATIC PARTY PROPOSITIONS
Proposition No. 1: Right to Healthcare
Should everyone in Texas have a right to quality healthcare, protected by a universally accessible Medicare-style system that saves rural hospitals, reduces the cost of prescription drugs, and guarantees access to reproductive healthcare?
Proposition No. 2: Right to a 21st Century Public Education
Should everyone in Texas have the right to high-quality public education from pre-K to 12th grade, and affordable college and career training without the burden of crushing student loan debt?
Proposition No. 3: Right to Clean Air, Safe Water, and a Responsible Climate Policy
Should everyone in Texas have the right to clean air, safe water, affordable and sustainable alternative energy sources, and a responsible climate policy that recognizes and addresses the climate crisis as a real and serious threat that impacts every aspect of life on this planet?
Proposition No. 4: Right to Economic Security
Should everyone in Texas have the right to economic security, where all workers have earned paid family and sick leave, training to prepare for future economies, and a living wage that respects their hard work?
Proposition No. 5: Right to Dignity & Respect
Should everyone in Texas have the right to a life of dignity and respect, free from discrimination and harassment anywhere, including businesses and public facilities, no matter how they identify, the color of their skin, whom they love, socioeconomic status, disability status, housing status, or from where they come?
Proposition No. 6: Right to Be Free from Violence
Should everyone in Texas have the right to live a life free from violence — gun violence, racial hatred, terrorism, domestic violence, bullying, harassment or sexual assault — so Texans can grow in a safe environment?
Proposition No. 7: Right to Housing
Should everyone in Texas have the right to affordable and accessible housing and modern utilities (electricity, water, gas, and high-speed internet) free from any form of discrimination?
Proposition No. 8: Right to Vote
Should every eligible Texan have the right to vote, made easier by automatic voter registration, the option to vote-by-mail, guaranteed early and mobile voting stations, and a state election holiday — free from corporate campaign influence, foreign and domestic interference, and gerrymandering?
Proposition No. 9: Right to a Fair Criminal Justice System
Should everyone in Texas have the right to a fair criminal justice system that treats people equally, uses proven methods for de-escalating situations instead of excessive force, and puts an end to the mass and disproportionate incarceration of people of color for minor offenses?
Proposition No. 10: Immigrant Rights
Should there be a just and fair comprehensive immigration reform solution that includes an earned path to citizenship for law-abiding immigrants and their children, keeps families together, protects DREAMers, and provides workforce solutions for businesses?
Proposition No. 11: Right to Fair Taxation
Should Texas establish equitable taxation for people at all income levels and for businesses and corporations, large and small, so our state government can fund our educational, social, infrastructure, business, and all government services to improve programs necessary for all Texans to thrive?
REPUBLICAN PARTY PROPOSITIONS
Proposition No. 1
Texas should not restrict or prohibit prayer in public schools.
Proposition No. 2 — Texas should reject restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms.
Proposition No. 3
Texas should ban the practice of taxpayer-funded lobbying, which allows your tax dollars to be spent on lobbyists who work against the taxpayer.
Proposition No. 4
Texas should support the construction of a physical barrier and use existing defense-grade surveillance equipment along the entire southern border of Texas.
Proposition No. 5
Texas parents or legal guardians of public school children under the age of 18 should be the sole decision makers for all their children’s healthcare decisions including, but not limited to, psychological assessment and treatment, contraception, and sex education.
Proposition No. 6
Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for transition purposes, given that Texas children as young as three (3) are being transitioned from their biological sex to the opposite sex.
Proposition No. 7
Texans should protect and preserve all historical monuments, artifacts, and buildings, such as the Alamo Cenotaph and our beloved Alamo, and should oppose any reimagining of the Alamo site.
Proposition No. 8
Texas election officials should heed the directives of the Office of the Governor to purge illegal voters from the voter rolls and verify that each new registered voter is a U.S. Citizen.
Proposition No. 9
Bail in Texas should be based only on a person’s danger to society and risk of flight, not that person’s ability to pay.
Proposition No. 10
Texas should limit our state legislators’ terms to 12 years.
