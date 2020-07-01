Bridgett Simmons has been named as the new director of the Johnny Mitchell branch of the Boys & Girls Club in Galveston effective Monday, according to a news release from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston on Wednesday.
In addition, longtime club director Cheryl Chatman will take over the newly created position of teen club director, which was made possible by a 2019 grant of $150,000 from the Moody Foundation, officials said.
“I am proud to be a native Galvestonian and find it exciting to be given an opportunity to give back to my community through the position of club director at the Galveston Boys & Girls Club,” Simmons said. “I’m elated for the opportunity to educate children and to support and encourage their families."
The Johnny Mitchell branch provides out-of-school services to more than 1,200 youth ages 6 to 17.
“I look forward to sharing my expertise and knowledge with such a great organization. I have a heart for people, especially children, and cannot wait to start working with these young minds that will shape our future.”
For more information, visit www.bgcgh.org.
— Angela Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.