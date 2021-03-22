GALVESTON
Three months after vaccinations began in Galveston County, more than half of its residents age 16 or older have received at least one COVID-19 shot.
The county officially reached the milestone on Monday, according to a daily report from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
More than 18 percent of county residents, 49,957 people, are fully vaccinated and another 32 percent of residents, 87,866, have received a first dose of vaccine.
Thousands of people in the latter group are expected to receive second vaccinations and join the fully vaccinated group within weeks.
Almost 270,000 of the county’s 342,000 or so residents are 16 or older and eventually will be eligible to receive a vaccination.
The milestone comes just more than three months after the first vaccinations arrived at the University of Texas Medical Branch in December.
“We are proud that Galveston County has reached an important milestone in our vaccination efforts,” Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said in a statement.
“Where we are today is a testament to the great things we can achieve as a community when we all work together towards a common goal. Our success could not have been achieved without the tireless work of Galveston County, the Health District and UTMB staff, along with the hundreds of volunteers who have risen to meet this challenge.”
Galveston ranks sixth among Texas’ 20 most populated counties in terms of vaccination rates and has the second-highest vaccination rate among Houston-area counties.
Galveston County is set to receive another 13,290 doses of vaccine this week to be split between three providers. Last week, the county received 13,890 doses of vaccination.
All but 100 of the doses sent to the county this week will go either to the University of Texas Medical Branch or the Galveston County Health District, which work together to inoculate people at a hub in Walter Hall Park in League City.
The progress has county officials thinking about how vaccination efforts will change in coming weeks, said Dr. Philip Keiser, Galveston County’s local health authority. As more people get vaccinated, it’s likely the health district will stop participating at the county’s vaccine hub and begin targeted outreach in underserved communities more frequently, Keiser said.
The medical branch would continue to offer vaccines at the hub, he said.
The goal is to move away from the hub model by June to avoid any disruptions caused by hurricane season and to avoid long lines and extended waits in the hot summer months, Keiser said.
“It’s going to be getting very hot to vaccinate people outside in a drive-through,” Keiser said.
People age 50 or older, and people with preexisting health conditions, along with teachers and health care workers, are eligible to receive vaccinations
There are widespread reports about people outside the state’s eligibility criteria receiving invitations to be vaccinated in Galveston County and other places.
Vaccinating ineligible people ahead of the state’s expansion of eligibility doesn’t conflict with the state’s rules, officials said.
“I think it’s a system that has its flaws,” said Tyler Drummond, Henry’s chief of staff. “There’s obviously people that are going to slip between the cracks. The focus is to target the most vulnerable people, but there’s going to be instances where people outside the spectrum have gotten shots.”
County officials have to balance getting shots to eligible groups with the mandates to use all of the shots that are allocated in a given week, officials said.
All invitations sent out through the Galveston County Health District and the University of Texas Medical Branch have been to eligible people, officials said.
States, including Alaska and Washington, have begun to officially offer COVID vaccinations to all residents older than age 16.
Texas officials haven’t indicated when they would loosen criteria officially. President Joe Biden earlier this month set a goal to open vaccinations to all Americans May 1.
It’s unclear when Texas officials will make that decision, Keiser said. He hoped it would be soon.
“I think it needs to happen today,” Keiser said.
“It’s happening all over the country. It’s happening in counties all over Texas,” he said. “People in Houston are traveling to Beaumont and Orange, because (those counties) can’t get rid of their vaccines and they know that they’re doing it. We’re trying to play it straight, but we’re not turning people away.”
