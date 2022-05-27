WHO: Friendswood High School

WHEN: 2 p.m. today

WHERE: Grace Community Church, 14505 Interstate 45 N. in Houston

INFO: Livestream is available at myfisd.com

WHO: La Marque High School

WHEN: 2 p.m. today

WHERE: Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston

INFO: Livestream available at bit.ly/lmhsgrad22; tickets required to enter.

WHO: Texas City High School

WHEN: 8 p.m. today

WHERE: TCISD Stadium, 1501 Ninth Ave. in Texas City

INFO: Livestream available at bit.ly/tchsgrad22

WHO: Upward Hope Academy

WHEN: 10 a.m. June 4

WHERE: First Baptist Church, 822 23rd St.

INFO: No balloons inside church.

