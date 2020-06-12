GALVESTON
One facilities employee at Galveston Independent School District has tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesman confirmed Friday.
The school district learned that one member of the custodial staff had tested positive last week and informed 19 other people who had worked with the woman they needed to quarantine for 14 days, spokesman Billy Rudolph said.
The staff members had been cleaning at Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O, Rudolph said.
There were no students in the school when the employee was there, he said.
The district informed the other 19 employees over the weekend that their colleague had tested positive, but it will be up to each employee whether they want to get tested, Rudolph said.
The district is confident those 19 people were the only employees who came in contact with the person who tested positive because they surveyed video footage of the building, Rudolph said.
"We are taking precautions," Rudolph said.
The district will begin taking temperature checks at the building starting Monday, and all employees are being required to sign a document stating they won't come to work if they have COVID-19-like symptoms, he said.
Employees also are being advised to wear masks, Rudolph said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.