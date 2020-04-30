FRIENDSWOOD
A man and a woman were killed in an auto-motorcycle collision Wednesday night in Friendswood.
The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. on FM 528 at Bay Park Drive east of Bay Area Boulevard where witnesses saw a black Yamaha motorcycle traveling east at a high rate of speed when it collided with a black 2019 BMW, the Friendswood Police Department said.
The BMW was traveling west and was crossing into the eastbound lanes of FM 528 to make a left turn onto Bay Park Drive, and the motorcycle hit the passenger side of the vehicle, police said.
The motorcyclist, Jacob Andrew Raziano, 24, of Webster, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The front-seat passenger of the BMW, Chasonique Evonne Richardson, 29, of Houston, was pronounced dead at the scene after being extricated from the vehicle, police said. The driver of the vehicle, Leon Shapiro, 66, of Friendswood, suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital, police said.
An autopsy will determine whether alcohol or drugs was a factor in the crash, police said.
