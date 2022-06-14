SANTA FE
After weeks without significant rain and no precipitation forecast any time soon, local governments in Galveston County began Tuesday to issue burn bans in effort to prevent wildfires.
County Judge Mark Henry issued a burn ban Tuesday, prohibiting outdoor burning in unincorporated areas. The city of Santa Fe issued a ban in its city limits.
The bans came as Galveston County reached a higher stage of drought, according to an assessment system managed by the Texas A&M Forest Service.
Drought-killed grass has increased the fuel that could feed fires, Santa Fe Fire Marshal Tony Dauphine said.
“The humidity being down so much, it institutes a hazard on the general public and our firefighters,” Dauphine said. “We’re just trying to decrease the danger for everybody.”
The county’s rating increased to above 600 on Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which measures the amount of moisture in soil. Areas with a rating above 600 are considered as being in severe drought and at increased fire risk.
“The entire county is really dry,” said Scott Tafuri, Galveston County’s emergency management coordinator. “We’re all really dry and it’s not going to take much for things to ignite.”
Most of Texas, except parts of North Texas along the Oklahoma border and areas of Rio Grande Valley, were rated 600 or above Tuesday as the state continued to swelter under a heatwave and prolonged drought. More than half the counties in Texas were under a burn ban as of Tuesday morning, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
Galveston County’s burn ban stops people from burning trash or brush, with some exceptions. It also prohibits open campfires.
Not every city in the county has issued a burn ban. Officials in Galveston and Texas City said they hadn’t considered issuing bans as of Tuesday morning.
But the county ban should also serve as a reminder for people to be aware how small actions can have severe consequences in dry conditions, officials said.
People should take care not to fling lit cigarettes out of cars or to dump smoldering ashes in dunes, officials said.
People shouldn’t throw glass bottles out onto the roadside, Texas City Fire Chief David Zacherl said.
The magnifying effect of sunlight through shards of glass alone is enough to start a fire, he said.
Zacherl also cautioned people against parking cars in grassy areas because the heat from a catalytic converter also can start a blaze.
The county’s burn ban doesn’t apply to fireworks, officials said. It’s still legal to shoot fireworks in unincorporated parts of the county. Fireworks are banned inside the limits of all the incorporated cities in Galveston County.
The state law that covers burn bans doesn’t mention fireworks.
The only way a county can restrict the use of fireworks is to declare a local disaster, according to the Texas Association of Counties.
A county judge can issue a disaster declaration at any time, but it has to be approved by the governor within 60 hours, according to the association.
Fireworks can’t be legally be sold until June 24 for the July 4 holiday.
