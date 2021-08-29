LEAGUE CITY
The League City Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a two-story house early Sunday morning, officials said.
The fire happened in a residence in the 2500 block of Northern Drive about 3 a.m., Chief Mike Lugo said.
No one was hurt in the blaze, but the single-family house was a total loss, Lugo said.
"The occupants safely escaped," Lugo said. "However, they lost all of their belongings and house due to the extent of the fire."
Lugo wasn't sure how many people were in the house. No other homes were involved, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.