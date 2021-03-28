Residents are having different experiences since statewide pandemic-related restrictions were lifted and businesses were given the freedom to enact their own rules about masking, social distancing, etc.
The Question of the Week is: Are the businesses you frequent still adhering to pandemic precautions even though the statewide mandates have been lifted?
• Yes, everything - masking, social distancing, reduced capacity
• Yes, but masking only
• They are requesting but not requiring
• No, not at all
(1) comment
Yes, but it's kind of a trick question since I only frequent businesses that require masks and distancing.
