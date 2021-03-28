Galveston mask order

A sign asking patrons to wear a mask is posted at the entrance to the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, 2225 Strand in Galveston, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News

Residents are having different experiences since statewide pandemic-related restrictions were lifted and businesses were given the freedom to enact their own rules about masking, social distancing, etc.

The Question of the Week is: Are the businesses you frequent still adhering to pandemic precautions even though the statewide mandates have been lifted?

• Yes, everything - masking, social distancing, reduced capacity

• Yes, but masking only

• They are requesting but not requiring

• No, not at all

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

Yes, but it's kind of a trick question since I only frequent businesses that require masks and distancing.

