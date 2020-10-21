GALVESTON
Island Transit plans to increase its ridership capacity Nov. 1 after months of restricted use because of COVID-19.
The transit system has only been operating at 30 percent capacity but will begin operating six of its seven fixed routes next month, according to the city.
The city will operate these routes between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and between 7:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent orders opening some businesses allows most businesses to operate at 75 percent capacity, and the city is following that guidance, according to a release.
People with questions should call 409-797-3909.
