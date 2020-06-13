CRYSTAL BEACH
Six people were taken to a hospital, two via helicopter, after a three-vehicle collision about noon Saturday on the east side of Crystal Beach, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
The crash happened at 12:30 p.m. and shut down state Highway 87 on the east side of Crystal Beach, Trochesset said.
No one died at the scene, but two people were airlifted from the scene to a hospital, Trochesset said. Emergency responders took another four via ground ambulance to a hospital.
Investigators as of Saturday afternoon weren’t sure whether alcohol contributed to the crash, Trochesset said.
