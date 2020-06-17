GALVESTON
Galveston County is at a critical point in its response to coronavirus; the stakes are high and the outcome, good or bad, is highly dependent on individual behavior, the county’s top health official said Wednesday.
The Galveston County Health District on Wednesday announced 108 new coronavirus cases and said 34 residents were hospitalized because of the virus.
It is the highest single-day total of new cases announced during the pandemic. The previous high for new single-day cases was 86 on April 4, the day the health district reported the results of mass testing at the Resort at Texas City long-term care facility.
It’s the highest number of hospitalizations in nearly two months. The previous high among local hospitalizations was 41, which the county reached on April 27.
During Wednesday’s news conference, Dr. Philip Keiser, the county’s top public health official, urged people to redouble their efforts to protect themselves from the virus and to avoid spreading it to others. Wear face masks, Keiser said. Maintain social distance. Avoid places, including restaurants, that aren’t following guidelines. Seek testing if you are concerned that you are infected.
“We are at a point now where it’s a critical juncture,” Keiser said. “If we don’t start seeing changes in behavior, we can expect to see the numbers continue to rise and we can expect to see the strain on the hospitals increasing dramatically. We desperately want to avoid that.”
Galveston County’s new records come a day after Gov. Greg Abbott held a news conference seeking to reassure Texans about the availability of hospital beds that could be used to treat people who fall seriously ill because of the virus.
Local hospitals are not overwhelmed by people infected with the virus, but Keiser warned current infection trends could change that.
The “good news” was most recent local cases were younger people, who are less susceptible to falling seriously ill from the virus, Keiser said.
The greater concern is that those people will pass it on to more vulnerable people, including their own relatives, he said.
“They can give it to their grandparents, their aunts, their uncles and then they get sick,” Keiser said.
DIFFERENT WAYS TO TRACK
Various groups track the number of local hospitalizations differently. The 34 cases announced by the district do not represent all of the people being treated in local hospitals.
In Galveston County hospitals, 120 people were being treated for confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to data collected by the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council. Those people represented 20 percent of all people being treated Tuesday and 32 percent of people being treated in intensive care units, according to the council’s data.
The data reported to the council includes inmates in the custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice at its hospital facility in Galveston, the group said. There were 47 inmates being treated at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice hospital for COVID-19, according to the University of Texas Medical Branch.
Galveston County has seen sustained and significant increases in the number of active cases of COVID-19 in recent weeks. The number of active cases in the county has increased by 216 percent since Memorial Day. There were 263 known cases of COVID-19 in county residents on May 25. On Wednesday, the active case count stood at 830.
Despite the growing trend in recent weeks, there have been no new efforts by local officials to use policies to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Keiser said he wasn’t recommending local cities attempt to again close down businesses or public spaces. He said he was encouraging cities to enforce existing social distancing regulations as best they can.
Local officials have said they could not enforce special local rules because of limits set by the state after a phased reopening began May 1.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday, however, seemed to change guidance on local enforcement. In response to Bexar County announcing a rule requiring businesses to require customers and employees to wear masks on their premises, Abbott said such rules are within the power of local governments.
Abbott in April had announced statewide rules prohibiting cities and counties from requiring people to wear masks.
Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough on Monday afternoon said he agreed with other Texas mayors calling for the ability to enact new local COVID-19-related rules.
“We’d like to have more local control and be able to customize the rules for our community,” Yarbrough said. “There’s a way it can be done without usurping the governor’s authority and closing things down again. I don’t think we’ll close. I don’t think people will let us close things down again.”
PROCEED WITH CAUTION
Other local measures are being taken to address the increase in cases, Keiser said. The health district has once again begun to reassign staff members to help with the county’s COVID-19 response.
The district also has drafted a funding request to county commissioners for money to hire more contact tracers and epidemiologists and cover other costs, Keiser said.
Wednesday also marked the first day the county and the University of Texas Medical Branch began offering antibody testing to the general public. The tests, which can identify people who have already contracted and recovered from the virus, could guide future responses to the virus.
In a statement late Wednesday, Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said he echoed Keiser’s calls for better social distancing practices.
“These are all things people need to be doing and continue doing, especially as we see the continued rise in positive cases,” Henry said.
