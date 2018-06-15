A Houston man has been hit with felony organized crime charges in the first criminal case stemming from a pair of May raids on county game rooms.
Toby Toan Do, 36, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office said.
The charges stemmed from a months-long investigation into T&T Coffee, a storefront in a gas station strip center on state Highway 146 in Bacliff.
Do was arrested May 26, according to court documents. He posted $20,000 bond, and was released from custody soon after his arrest.
Do and two other men who have not yet been arrested are accused of running an illegal game room in the back of the cafe, according to an arrest affidavit.
In January, an undercover detective and confidential informants began visiting and playing games at the store, according to the affidavit.
When the detectives put money into a machine, an attendant would put the same amount in, doubling the number of credits the player received, according to the affidavit. When the gamblers were finished playing the game, the attendants would pay out prizes in cash, according to the affidavit.
Texas law allows businesses to operate gaming machines, but operators can only award non-cash prizes that are valued at $5 or less.
Detectives received prizes of between $30 and $110 in cash on seven different occasions, according to the affidavit.
The game room was raided May 10. There were 48 electronic gaming machines, according to the affidavit.
Do was named was on the business’ certificate of occupancy and the lease agreement for the building, as well as on documents that indicated he had bought the machines, according to the affidavit.
The raid was the latest in a series conducted by the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, as the county tries to curb the number of game rooms operating illegally in the area.
Law enforcement officials consider game rooms to be a public safety threat that attract and contribute to other crimes, sheriff’s office Maj. Barry Cook said. The suspicion of gambling is enough to warrant an investigation, he said.
“They’re illegal,” Cook said. “As long as they’re gambling and they’re paying out money, they’re breaking the law.”
The Bacliff game room was one of two police raided May 10.
In unincorporated areas of Galveston County like Bacliff, game room businesses are lightly regulated. A proposed regulation to require larger game rooms to register with the county, and submit to inspections, has stalled for years.
The rules were initially approved in December 2016, but commissioners delayed their implementation over questions about how to enforce the regulations. Despite claims that the rules would be on commissioners’ agenda in January, the item has not reappeared. It is not on the commissioners court agenda for next Monday’s meeting.
County Judge Mark Henry, who voted against the initial repeal of the regulations, said he could not explain why the rule hadn’t come back to commissioners.
There are about 15 game rooms operating in the unincorporated parts of the county, and officials said they believe that many of them are operating illegally.
Despite multiple raids at some locations over a period of years, the businesses often reopen under new ownership, Cook said.
“Our running raids against them is simply an inconvenience against them,” Cook said.
