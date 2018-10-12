GALVESTON
Galveston police Friday were investigating the apparent stabbing death of a man whose body was found in the 4000 block of Sealy Street.
Detectives had identified a person of interest but had made no arrest by Friday afternoon, said Capt. Joshua Schirard, police department spokesman.
Investigators don’t suspect the killing is connected to other recent stabbings, he said.
Police responding to a welfare call about 8:30 a.m. found Walton Taylor, 49, unconscious and bleeding profusely near the intersection of 41st Street and Sealy Street, Schirard said.
Emergency personnel transported Walton to an emergency room, where he was pronounced dead, Schirard said.
By mid-day Friday, two police cars remained on Sealy Street where an area was marked with crime-scene tape.
Several people told detectives they had seen Taylor speaking with another man shortly before the 911 call was made, Schirard said.
Investigators suspect there had been a longstanding feud between the two men, Schirard said.
Nearby business owners decried the death as evidence of growing crime in the area.
“Every day we have to deal with the lawlessness and criminal activity that goes on in this neighborhood,” said Mike Suis, who owns a business about a block from where Taylor was killed. “We are sick of it. I have had female employees quit due to the total lack of security and rule of law in our neighborhoods.”
Investigators Friday weren’t sure whether Taylor was homeless at the time of the stabbing, but he had been in and out of homelessness, Schirard said.
But investigators don’t suspect Taylor’s death is connected to previous stabbings of homeless people that have rocked the island in recent months, Schirard said.
Galveston police found Joey Wetmore’s body May 30 in a field near the 1000 block of 51st Street and later identified a heavyset, middle-aged, African-American man known for riding a bicycle in the area as a person of interest, police said.
Wetmore, 58, was a transient, police said.
Two days before police found Wetmore, officers responded to a nonfatal stabbing in the same area, officials said.
Police haven’t announced any charges in those cases.
