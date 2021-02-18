LEAGUE CITY
Todd Bruemmer, manager of a Shell gas station off state Highway 96, isn’t worried about running out of fuel anytime soon, he said.
The location, 1114 W. League City Parkway, is a high-traffic store that receives an average of about two truckloads of fuel a day, he said.
The station received one truckload of fuel on Thursday and Bruemmer is expecting three more today, he said.
Despite Bruemmer’s optimism, social media was full of Galveston County residents seeking places to refuel vehicles Thursday, the first day many left their homes since temperatures plunged overnight Sunday.
Calls to gas stations across Galveston County on Thursday yielded mixed responses.
“No, we don’t have any,” said Brandy Spell, an employee at Q-Mart, 3632 Gulf Freeway in Dickinson. “Hopefully today sometime, another truck will come, but I’m not sure.”
A woman who answered the phone at another gas station in Galveston told The Daily News the store didn’t have gas currently and wouldn’t get another shipment until at least next week, she said, before declining to give her name.
Many gas station employees who answered the phone said they did have fuel but declined to be interviewed.
Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation on Tuesday warned residents that parts of the state might experience fuel shortages, especially those along Interstate 45.
Danny Perez, spokesman for the department in Houston, on Thursday said fuel resupplies were beginning to arrive, however.
