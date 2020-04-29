A spring storm brought with it powerful winds to Galveston County on Wednesday morning and left some damage in its path.
The storm reached Galveston County about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. It produced wind gusts as strong as 58 mph in Texas City and 54 mph on Galveston Island, according to the National Weather Service in League City.
The storm knocked down power poles on the West End of Galveston and also toppled a 15-foot tall statue of a phoenix that recently had been installed near FM 3005.
Trees and power lines also were reported down in Friendswood and in other parts of the county.
Most power was restored on the island and in the county by Wednesday evening.
No injuries were reported.
— John Wayne Ferguson
