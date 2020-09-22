FRIENDWOOD
City leaders Tuesday planned to declare a state of disaster as rains from Tropical Storm Beta continued to pound the region, officials said.
City officials are also advising anyone living in the 100-year flood plain to consider leaving, Councilman Steve Rockey said.
Some streets in Friendswood became covered in water Tuesday morning, officials said. High water has been spotted in some areas, such as Colonial Drive.
As of about an hour ago, city administrators hadn’t received any reports of homes flooding, Rockey told The Daily News at about 11:06 a.m.
Residents on Apple Blossom Lane in the Wedgewood Village neighborhood began leaving their homes for higher ground, resident Connie Ratisseau said. High-water vehicles have been deployed, and she could hear sirens.
Friendswood as of 9 a.m. received between 7 inches and almost 12 inches of rain within 24 hours and expect to receive another 3 inches to 5 inches over the next 12 hours, city officials said.
