FRIENDWOOD

City leaders Tuesday planned to declare a state of disaster as rains from Tropical Storm Beta continued to pound the region, officials said.

City officials are also advising anyone living in the 100-year flood plain to consider leaving, Councilman Steve Rockey said.

Some streets in Friendswood became covered in water Tuesday morning, officials said. High water has been spotted in some areas, such as Colonial Drive.

As of about an hour ago, city administrators hadn’t received any reports of homes flooding, Rockey told The Daily News at about 11:06 a.m.

Residents on Apple Blossom Lane in the Wedgewood Village neighborhood began leaving their homes for higher ground, resident Connie Ratisseau said. High-water vehicles have been deployed, and she could hear sirens.

Friendswood as of 9 a.m. received between 7 inches and almost 12 inches of rain within 24 hours and expect to receive another 3 inches to 5 inches over the next 12 hours, city officials said.

Matt deGrood: 409-683-5230; matt.degrood@galvnews.com

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription