GALVESTON
Royal Caribbean Cruises on Tuesday canceled cruises through the end of November, yet again delaying the return of passenger ships to the Port of Galveston and other U.S. ports.
Royal Caribbean ships won't sail until Dec. 1, at the earliest, the company said. Cruises haven’t sailed from U.S. ports since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company's last planned delay was scheduled to end Oct. 31.
"Our primary goal continues to be a healthy return to service for our guests, crew and the communities we visit," the company said in a statement.
The announcement came a week after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended a no-sail order on cruise ships until the end of October.
The announcement spurred cruise industry hope that some ships might start sailing by November. On the same day the CDC announced its short extension, however, Carnival Cruise Line canceled most of its 2020 trips.
Disney Cruise Line has canceled all of its cruises through the middle of December.
The earliest a cruise ship could depart the Port of Galveston is Dec. 4, when Royal Caribbean's Adventure of the Seas is scheduled to leave on a five-night cruise in the Western Caribbean.
Tickets for the cruise still were available on Royal Caribbean's website Tuesday afternoon.
