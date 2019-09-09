SANTA FE
Police on Monday said they were still seeking information about a weekend accident that left a woman dead on a city street.
Yolanda Herrera, 55, of Santa Fe was found dead in the 16700 block of state Highway 6 near Webb Road on Saturday evening, according to the Santa Fe Police Department.
Herrera was found in the east-bound lane of the highway just before 9 p.m. on Saturday. She was declared dead at the scene, according to the police department.
Police believe that Herrera was hit by a car that then fled the scene. There were no witnesses to the incident, Santa Fe Police Department spokesman Greg Boody said.
Investigators did find evidence near the crash scene that caused them to believe there was a hit-and-run, Boody said.
Police are searching for a "new model white Ford sedan," the department said.
It's not clear why Herrera was in the roadway, Boody said.
The department asked people with information about Herrera's death to call investigators at 409-925-2000 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-736-8477.
