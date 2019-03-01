LEAGUE CITY
Clear Creek High School officials have placed a teacher on leave after his arrest for two counts of child pornography, Principal Jamey Majewski announced Friday.
Kenneth John Fontenot, 51, has been charged with two counts of possession or promotion of child pornography, jail records show. He is in the League City jail on $40,000 bond, jail records show.
Agents with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security arrested Fontenot on Friday morning at his home, Majewski said.
“I can tell you that we have taken immediate steps to place Mr. Fontenot on leave,” Majewski said. “We are also cooperating fully with investigators.”
District officials don’t have much more information about the case itself, said Elaina Polsen, spokeswoman for the district.
