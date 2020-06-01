BACLIFF
The Galveston County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a man in Bacliff on Sunday night, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
The man, who was not immediately identified, was found dead in the 4400 block of 7th Street around 9 p.m. Sunday evening, Trochesset said. The victim was a white man in his 50s, Trochesset said.
Deputies were called to the area after neighbors heard gunshots, Trochesset said.
The man had had been shot multiple times, Trochesset said
Deputies reported seeing a white Chevy pickup truck leaving the scene and believe it might be connected to the shooting, Trochesset said. No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting, but investigators have multiple persons of interest, Trochesset said.
