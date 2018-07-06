TEXAS CITY
A Texas City man was arrested Thursday and charged in connection with a June armed robbery of a food store, police said.
Robert Harris, 18, of Texas City, was charged with aggravated robbery in connection to a holdup at the King Food Mart, 601 Texas Ave. N., on June 17.
Two men entered the store about 5 a.m. and forced customers and employees to the ground at gunpoint, according to a police complaint.
The men forced a clerk to open the store's safe and took about $2,000 from the safe and cash register, according to the complaint. No injuries were reported.
Witnesses named Harris as a possible suspect in the robbery, according to the complaint. The witnesses said Harris was a regular customer at the store, according to the complaint.
Although the robber's face was partially covered, multiple witnesses identified Harris in a photo lineup, according to the complaint.
Harris was arrested Thursday afternoon, according to police records.
Harris also is charged with felony forgery and misdemeanor burglary of a vehicle from unrelated incidents, according to police records.
He was being held Friday at the Galveston County Jail on $95,000 in bonds, according to jail records.
— John Wayne Ferguson
