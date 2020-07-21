Hitchcock resident and financial consultant Sam Collins III received an honorable mention in the 14th annual Invest in Others Awards for his philanthropic contributions to the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation established its awards program to recognize the charitable work of financial advisers in communities across the country and around the world.
Those earning honorable mention were selected based on their leadership, dedication, contribution, inspiration and impact on a nonprofit and the community it serves.
Collins is the owner of SLC Investment Services. He was nominated for actively giving back to organizations in his community to help make a difference in the lives of others,
The Invest in Others Awards will be presented in various categories daily Sept. 21 through Sept. 25 at investinothers.org.
— Angela Wilson
(1) comment
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.