A 28-year-old Bacliff man was sentenced to seven years in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to sexual assault of a child, according to court records.
James Oliver, 28, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault, according to court documents. He had been scheduled to face a jury trial as soon as next week.
Oliver was arrested in April 2018 and accused of assaulting a 14-year-old girl from Santa Fe inside his apartment, according to a police complaint.
Oliver contacted the girl through Snapchat, a messaging and picture sharing app, according to the complaint. He arranged to meet her after exchanging messages for a number of days, according to the complaint.
Oliver picked the girl up and brought her to his apartment, where the assault happened, according to the complaint. The next morning, he dropped her off on a street corner in Santa Fe, according to the complaint.
The girl called her parents from a stranger's house and her family contacted police the same day, according to the complaint.
Oliver told the girl he was 22, according to the affidavit. Public records show Oliver was born in 1991 and is now 28 years old. The girl told police he knew she was 14 years old, according to the complaint. The age of consent in Texas is 17.
Oliver pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault, and will serve his sentences concurrently. He also is required to register as a sex offender, according to court documents.
