TEXAS CITY
Three children are dead, a woman is wounded and a search is on for the man suspected of shooting them, police said.
Police are searching for Juniad Hashim Mehmood, 27, of Texas City, the Texas City Police Department said in a press release. He is considered armed and dangerous.
At about 6:15 p.m. police responded to a call at the Pointe Ann Apartments, 1225 10th Street N. When they arrived, police found three children dead and a woman injured. All had been shot, the woman had been shot in the head, police said.
The children were age 5, 2 and an infant, police said.
The woman was taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch, where she was in stable condition Thursday evening, police said.
Police did not immediately name the victims, or say what connection they had to Mehmood.
Mehmood is about 6 feet tall, and weighs about 220 pounds. He should not be approached if located, police said.
The department asked anyone with information about the shooting to call 409-643-5720.
