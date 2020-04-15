FRIENDSWOOD
Last month, Ashleigh Williams should have been celebrating the opening of her new hair salon in Friendswood. Instead, she was forced to close her salon to comply with state orders meant to reduce the spread of coronavirus, and put employees on standby.
Facing the indefinite prospect of limited income, Williams applied for unemployment help only to learn she wasn’t eligible.
“I applied for unemployment and got denied because they don’t have it set up for people who are self-employed,” Williams said.
Williams’ problem is one faced by hundreds of thousands of hairstylists and other people working in beauty-related jobs across the county, state and nation.
They face serious challenges without access to government financial aid and by social distancing measures meant to keep people at least 6 feet apart to reduce the spread.
Williams invested about $100,000 in her new business, Posh Salon, 5035 FM 2351 in Friendswood, she said.
Williams is optimistic she’ll be able to open one day but wishes there were better safeguards in place for the self-employed in times like these, she said.
“If you’re going to force somebody to close their doors for business, you should have something in place,” Williams said.
Salon Naturale, 1720 West FM 646 Road in League City, closed March 24, owner Hanh Nguyen said.
Normally, the salon sees between 800 and 900 clients a month, she said.
“We are a commission-based salon,” Nguyen said. “If our employees are not working, they’re not getting any proper paycheck.”
It’s frustrating, but safety comes first, she said. Some salon workers are making house visits to clients, but Nguyen doesn’t want to risk it, she said.
For Tantalizing Tanning Salon, 2218 61st St. in Galveston, spring normally is the busiest time of year, owner Brett Morris said.
Salons and beauty businesses will reopen, but to an economy in which millions have lost jobs and disposable income likely will be scarce, Morris said.
“We’ll reopen,” Morris said. “My bigger concern is six months from now. Car notes are going to get tight. I’m sure credit cards will get maxed out.”
Morris can’t file for unemployment because he’s self-employed and he doesn’t think small business assistance will cover more than a month of his rent, he said.
Even when the economy reopens, people are likely to worry about tanning services, which include tanning beds and spray tans, as fears of coronavirus linger, he said.
But people get attached to their beauty treatments, said Debbie Borque, owner of Pretty Peeperz, a lash extension service, 2218 61st St. in Galveston.
“I definitely will be back in business,” Borque said. “It sort of derails some plans for this year because I had planned on getting additional training to provide new services.”
To earn some extra money, Borque is driving for a food-delivery service, she said.
For Von Striga Art Parlor tattooing, 1021 61st St. in Galveston, it will be a matter of when they’re allowed to reopen, co-owner Summer Gorder said.
As it stands, Gorder is confident her business can survive and return, she said. But if government-forced closures go through the summer, things will be harder, she said.
“I don’t know that we’d be able to survive that,” Gorder said.
Because all the tattoo artists are contractors, they can’t claim unemployment, and Gorder doesn’t expect tattoo parlors will be deemed one of the essential businesses that can reopen right away, she said.
Gorder is still hopeful but getting concerned, she said.
“At the beginning, I wasn’t too concerned yet,” she said. “I saw all these funding opportunities. I’m getting more and more nervous about it.”
