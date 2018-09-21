TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Sheriff's Office stationed more deputies at Texas City High School on Friday morning after the school received a report of a threat written on a bathroom wall, a school district spokeswoman said.
The threat was reported to school officials through an anonymous reporting app, district spokeswoman Melissa Tortorici said.
The district investigated the threat, and determined it to be a hoax, she said.
"We don't deem it to be credible," she said
Still, the district sent a letter Thursday informing to parents about the threat.
The district has not determined who wrote the threat, but Superintendent Rodney Cavness said if that person is identified, he or she will be punished.
"I want to assure you that we take all threats seriously, we will investigate thoroughly, and we will exhaust every lead," Cavness wrote. "We will also prosecute to the fullest extent of the law when some one is arrested."
Thursday's incident was the first time this year that the school had received a report of threat and asked for increased security, Tortorici said.
