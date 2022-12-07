GALVESTON
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce has received a Five-Star Accredited designation, the industry's highest, from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
“I am so proud of the professional team and the visionary board of directors,” said Gina M. Spagnola, president and chief executive officer of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“We were honored to have Four-Stars since 2010, but this Five-Star distinction represents a product of our past, our present and our future.
"This testament reflects our dedication to excellence and our commitment to promote and advocate for business and community development.”
The Galveston chamber is one of only 27 in Texas with the Five-Star distinction. Only 142 of 7,000 chambers nationwide have earned the prestigious distinction.
“I want to congratulate Gina Spagnola and the entire team for this tremendous accomplishment,” said Jay Carnes, chairman of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce. “I am honored to serve as this year’s chair and proud of the leadership from the board of directors, staff and volunteers who are dedicated to serving our members.”
Accreditation, completed every five years, is the only national program that recognizes chambers for their effective organizational procedures and community involvement. To receive accreditation, a chamber must meet minimum standards in its operations and programs, including areas of governance, government affairs and technology. This extensive self-review can take as many as nine months to complete.
The chamber achieved a perfect score in eight of the nine sections. The organization was not only recognized as being a vocal and effective advocate for the region’s business community but commended for aiding neighbors on the Louisiana coast battered by Hurricane Ida and for its leadership in helping members and the greater business community navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Every five years looks different, but the past two years were unimaginable as we faced the challenges of the pandemic," Spagnola said.
"This team never stopped. We worked 24/7 on behalf of the business community during the pandemic to ensure their doors stayed open and we continue our commitment to implement and improve our programming and processes to deliver value to our members.
"Our hard work paid off and 2022 has been a momentous year for us. We also achieved another milestone and exceeded 1,000 members with the help of our mighty volunteers. We are so grateful to the business community for trusting us as their voice since 1845.”
"We are extremely grateful to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for this recognition.”
