GALVESTON COUNTY
The University of Texas Medical Branch has begun reopening more of its clinics and bringing more people in for face-to-face meetings as cases of the coronavirus come to what hospital officials have deemed manageable levels.
The move comes as many businesses begin to reopen and statewide orders restricting non-essential travel are lifted, spurring fears of further spread of the coronavirus. But the medical branch — and other county hospitals — remain confident they have capacity to handle any potential surge, officials said.
The medical branch is getting ready by moving chairs, sanitizing more regularly and screening everyone who enters the facilities, said Katrina Lambrecht, vice president of health system operations and regional hospitals.
Anyone who enters a clinic also must wear a mask, Lambrecht said.
“We want you to feel comfortable and safe,” Lambrecht said.
The medical branch normally conducts between 21,000 and 22,000 face-to-face visits weekly but shifted many to telehealth, medical consultations conducted over a computer link, to protect patients and staff from coronavirus exposure, she said.
Since the shift, the medical branch has been seeing only 6,000 patients face-to-face weekly, Lambrecht said.
In the past few weeks, the medical branch has opened more locations where patients could go in for visits. The clinics have expanded hours so staff could space out patients over more time and reduce the number of people in waiting rooms at any given time, she said.
It’s important for people to feel safe because some people have been waiting on important medical care out of fear of getting coronavirus, Lambrecht said.
“We don’t want you to forgo immunization for your child,” Lambrecht said. “We don’t want you to forgo the well-visit.”
That’s also the concern of HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland hospital, 6801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, in Texas City, said Sean Burnett, vice president of marketing and corporate affairs for the HCA system.
It’s time for people to start coming back for surgeries and procedures they’ve postponed because the hospitals are safe and have sufficient capacity to handle a surge, Burnett said.
“The hospitals are very safe right now,” Burnett said.
When Gov. Greg Abbott issued orders Monday to partially reopen some businesses, he also lifted a ban on hospitals conducting elective surgeries, a measure initially taken to free up hospital resources and space for any possible influx of COVID-19 patients.
The order also required hospitals to reserve a portion of their hospital capacity to treat people with COVID-19.
The medical branch has reserved 25 percent of its capacity for such use, which in Galveston County accounts for about 90 beds, Lambrecht said.
The medical branch feels confident it will be able to handle any surge that might come as businesses reopen, with sufficient space, staff, personal protective equipment and testing to handle more patients, Lambrecht said.
Houston Healthcare Mainland has sufficient equipment and staff to handle any surge, Burnett said.
And the hospital has the ability to test people coming in for elective surgeries, he said.
“We have ample testing so that we can bring people back safely,” Burnett said.
As of Friday, 17 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Galveston County, according to the Galveston County Health District.
It was the fourth day in a row hospitalizations had dropped after rising for about a week, according to health district data.
County hospitals have built in surge capacity, said Dr. Philip Keiser, the local health authority with the health district.
Gowns have been a little hard to come by, but protective equipment hasn’t been an issue lately, Keiser said.
“The amount of time people are staying in the hospital is low,” Keiser said. “The number of people on ventilators is low.”
