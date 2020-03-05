GALVESTON
The sight of news trucks at the University of Texas Medical Branch campus caused worry Thursday that coronavirus had reached the island.
Such was not the case, officials said.
The van belonged to a CBS News affiliate from Austin visiting the Galveston National Laboratory to interview experts about the laboratory's research of the coronavirus, a medical branch spokeswoman said.
The Galveston National Laboratory is one of the leading institutions researching communicable diseases in the world, and its staff and faculty have appeared on multiple news networks and in national news outlets since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.
No one was being treated for COVID-19 in Galveston County as of Thursday afternoon, according to the medical branch.
