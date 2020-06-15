GALVESTON
Galveston County and the University of Texas Medical Branch will begin offering free coronavirus antibody testing to county residents beginning Wednesday, the county announced Monday.
The testing is part of the county's mass testing program that began in mid-May. An antibody test might show whether a person had COVID-19 in the recent past, which most experts think gives people some protection from the virus, according to The Associated Press.
But studies are still underway to determine what antibody level would be needed for immunity. It’s also not yet known how long any immunity might last. For now, the tests are most helpful for researchers trying to track how the virus spreads in communities.
Dozens of companies are making rapid antibody tests to help identify people who had the virus and might have developed some immunity to it. The county and the medical branch didn't immediately respond to questions about what kind of antibody tests were being offered.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration initially allowed companies to launch antibody tests with minimal oversight. After reports of faulty results and fraud emerged, the agency reversed course and is now requiring companies to show their tests work.
Galveston County and the medical branch have been offering free coronavirus testing since May 20. The partnership between the county and medical branch began after the Galveston County Health District ended its free mass testing program for residents.
To date, more than 37,000 Galveston County residents have been tested for the coronavirus, according to the health district. The district does not report how many county residents have received antibody tests.
In Texas, about 149,000 people have taken antibody tests, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Antibody tests are different from the nasal swab tests used to diagnose active infections. Instead, the tests look for blood proteins called antibodies, which the body produces days or weeks after fighting an infection. Most use a finger-prick of blood on a test strip.
Galveston County residents who want to receive the test must make an appointment with the medical branch by calling 832-632-6731. People seeking testing are required to show a government-issued ID to prove they live in Galveston County, the county said.
