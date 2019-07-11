HIGH ISLAND
The Texas Department of Transportation’s project to raise and replace part of state Highway 87 on Bolivar Peninsula reached a major milestone Thursday, the department said.
The department moved all traffic through a curve on the far east end of the highway onto a newly built, elevated road, the department said.
The department has completed most of the work elevating the road, except for 3 inches of surface material still to be added.
The department began a project to elevate the highway in July 2018. The project is now 55 percent complete, according o the department. It’s scheduled to be completed later this year.
Highway 87 is the only evacuation route off the peninsula. The highway is frequently covered by water and debris during high tides and storm surges. The highway was cut off during Hurricane Ike in 2008 and Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
In 2018, the transportation department announced it would spend $20 million to elevate the road by 2 feet.
Although the elevation work is complete, the road will still have closures and traffic delays as the project continues, the department said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.