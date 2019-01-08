SEABROOK
Clear Creek Independent School District officials are investigating reports that a former intermediate school teacher did something inappropriate, according to a letter sent to parents.
School leaders at Seabrook Intermediate School sent parents a letter Monday telling them that a former coach had been removed from the school and is no longer a district employee.
The coach was removed because school leaders received a report that he “conducted himself inappropriately,” officials said.
District officials on Tuesday declined to say more about the coach, and declined to say what inappropriate conduct was alleged to have occurred, citing an ongoing investigation.
A search of local court records does not show any current pending criminal charges against the coach.
