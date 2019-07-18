GALVESTON
Jurors on Wednesday convicted a man of sexually abusing an 11-year-old Texas City child and sentenced him to 65 years in prison, according to the Galveston County District Attorney's Office.
Christopher White, 32, of Houston, was convicted of repeatedly abusing the child between 2015 and 2017, according to the district attorney's office. He was arrested in 2017.
White testified in his own defense during the trial and claimed the child had initiated the sexual contact, according to the district attorney's office.
"The defendant then told the jury that he continued the sexual assault because, in his mind, 'it was already too late,'" the district attorney's office said.
A jury deliberated for three hours before finding White guilty. He faced a possible sentence of up to 99 years or life in prison. He is not eligible for parole.
