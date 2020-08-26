GALVESTON
Galveston residents Wednesday afternoon weren’t expecting the full force of Hurricane Laura to hit the area, but officials were taking precautions in case the storm turned westward or brought significant damage.
City officials still were uncertain exactly how much damage the storm would bring but pointed to lessons learned during Hurricane Ike for response and resilience after the storm.
The biggest concerns for the island were storm surge and flooding on the bay side and high winds, said Mayor pro tem Craig Brown, who is acting as mayor.
“We’re probably going to get flooding in the streets downtown,” Brown said.
Several past hurricanes, such as Hurricane Ike in 2008, have prepared city staff for storm response, Brown said.
Many residents also remember Hurricane Ike, and the memories of the destruction that storm brought encouraged many people to take extra caution in advance of Hurricane Laura, Brown said.
“It took its toll on us but we came back. We survived,” he said. “It takes its toll not only in structure damage. It takes its toll on individuals and their mental and spiritual being.”
The city will monitor the situation in case the storm knocks out power on the island or causes more widespread damage, Brown said.
There were no immediate plans for shelters if residents’ power was knocked out, Brown said.
“We’ll have to take it as it comes,” Brown said.
By the time Galveston residents wake up this morning, the city already will have much of the debris from Hurricane Laura’s expected overnight landfall cleared, officials hoped.
“We do have crews that will be out all night,” Brown said.
Crews were scheduled to begin cleaning up about 4 a.m. or immediately after the storm blew through the area, Brown said.
“We are ready to remove debris,” Brown said. “We are ready to barricade streets if we have to. We know we’re going to take a hit. We just don’t know how hard.”
Even if power goes down, residents still will be allowed back on the island, he said.
‘WE WANT YOU BACK’
Brown wasn’t sure Wednesday afternoon how many people evacuated but wants them to be able to return as quickly as possible, he said.
“We want you back,” Brown said. “We understand that when we evacuate individuals, we’re asking a lot of them.”
The evacuation order was made with much seriousness and care, Brown said. Emergency management personnel, police, fire and city management officials discussed the implications of the evacuation order for days ahead of time, Brown said.
“This is a major decision, when you’re making a decision like that to uproot people’s lives,” Brown said.
The city helped evacuate hundreds of people through a state-run program for those who needed help leaving the island, Brown said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.