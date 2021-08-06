LA MARQUE
La Marque firefighter Jesse Turrubiate died Thursday after a nearly monthlong battle with COVID-19.
He was 31 and would have turned 32 Monday, according to available public records.
Turrubiate was an engineer who had been with the department for three years and was serving as an interim captain, Interim Fire Chief David Merryman said. He was posthumously promoted to captain Thursday.
“Captain Turrubiate’s ability to mentor others just through his daily interactions and his work ethic around his department were strongly evident,” he said. “He just excelled at all the traits of a company officer.”
Merryman didn’t know whether Turrubiate had been vaccinated against COVID.
Turrubiate, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and father, was hospitalized July 9 at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston before later being moved to the ICU, according to a post on the La Marque Professional Firefighters Association Facebook page.
It was unclear how many children Turrubiate had, with different sources saying three, four and five.
His body was escorted Friday from the medical branch to Carnes Funeral Home in south Houston, with members of fire departments throughout the county coming out to honor him.
Merryman remembered Turrubiate as a great firefighter and father who loved to help people.
“He had a smile that was infectious,” he said.
Mayor Keith Bell said the entire city of La Marque was saddened by Turrubiate’s death and asked for prayers for the family.
“We’re mourning the loss of one of our own,” he said.
To support Turrubiate’s family, the fire department has been selling wristbands with #TURBOSTRONG with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the family. “Turbo” was Turrubiate’s nickname.
The wristbands will continue to be sold at Art of Coffee, 405 Laurel St. in La Marque, Grand Prize Barbecue, 2223 Palmer Highway in Texas City, and the fire department’s administration building, 5715 Texas Ave. in La Marque.
The department has set up a meal train for Turrubiate’s family for the month of August, and a benefit will be held Sept. 12 in the parking lot of Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road in La Marque, Merryman said.
