TEXAS CITY
Jasmine Raven and Walter Hawkins were a little nervous Wednesday afternoon as they sat in their chairs at Coastal Health and Wellness, a county-run clinic at 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
After months of uncertainty, the couple had decided to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“They don’t even know what’s in these vaccines,” Raven said.
But with Hawkins returning to work at a restaurant and the delta variant causing a spike in cases, they were nudged past their reluctance.
“I heard them on TV say if you get the shot, it’s easier and you won’t have to be on a respirator,” Raven said.
Raven and Hawkins are among an increasing number of Galveston County residents only recently deciding to get vaccinated against COVID.
In the past two weeks, COVID-19 vaccine doses given each week have increased by almost 77 percent from early July — from roughly 3,000 weekly in July to 5,298 last week, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
OUT OF A SLUMP
The vaccination rate had leveled off over four months, so the recent increase was good news to local health experts. But doctors still are imploring residents to get vaccinated, worried the progress isn’t coming fast enough.
About 54.7 percent, 157,543 of the eligible 287,908 Galveston County residents, were fully vaccinated as of Thursday, according to the state health department. Almost 80 percent of residents 65 and older are vaccinated, according to the data.
Between Dec. 14 and April 11, the county administered 216,496 doses of vaccine, but after that the doses given weekly steadily declined from a peak of almost 23,500 in early April to about 3,000 in late June, according to health department records.
“It’s been painful,” said Dr. Philip Keiser, local health authority with the Galveston County Health District. “Really slow.”
But those numbers are increasing, in large part because residents are concerned about the delta variant and the rising cases, Keiser said.
“We have kept chipping away at it,” Keiser said.
UNEQUAL DISTRIBUTION
The vaccination rate isn’t evenly distributed across the county, Keiser said.
Some areas of Santa Fe and Hitchcock have only 30 percent vaccination rates, for example, whereas some ZIP codes in Galveston and Texas City have about a 70 percent vaccination rate, he said.
Some people have been reluctant to be inoculated because of misinformation about the vaccines, Keiser said.
“In some ways, you can understand that, given all of the things people are being blasted with,” Keiser said. “They’re being blasted with so much misinformation, in some cases, just downright lies. They don’t know who to trust.”
After getting vaccinated Wednesday, Hawkins and Raven noted they’d initially been nervous about the vaccine because of what they saw on TV or Facebook.
“When I first heard about this vaccine, I was nervous because people said they were getting the shot and then dying,” Hawkins said.
But with unemployment benefits running out in Texas, Hawkins has returned to work, he said. Raven is diabetic and was worried her husband would contract COVID and bring it back to her, she said.
By now, many of their friends and family have gotten the vaccine, Hawkins said.
“Everybody else was getting it and it wasn’t doing anything to them,” Hawkins said. “Everybody got it so it was just time for us to get it.”
VAST MAJORITY
As of Thursday, 102 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Galveston County, according to the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council. About 12 percent of 848 local hospital beds were being used to treat COVID-19 patients.
The vast majority of the COVID patients under treatment at the University of Texas Medical Branch are unvaccinated, and most are younger than age 50, said Dr. Gulshan Sharma, chief medical officer.
“We have plenty of experience taking care of COVID patients but we don’t need more experience,” Sharma said. “Vaccine truly is a gift of life.”
The easy transmissibility of the delta strain means more people — closer to 90 percent of the population — will need to get vaccinated to really slow the spread, Sharma said.
Whereas the previously predominant strain of COVID typically would spread to one or two other people for each infected person, the delta strain is infecting about six to eight people for each infected person, he said.
“If we don’t get vaccinated and the virus continues to spread, it’s going to mutate and the next mutation is going to be worse than what we see right now,” Sharma said. “That is the biggest concern if the virus continues to spread.”
Both Keiser and Sharma stressed that young vaccinated people are very unlikely to get serious illness or be hospitalized.
For the unvaccinated, creating messaging about the safety of vaccines is difficult because everyone has a different reason they’re hesitant, Keiser said.
“It’s going to be a different message that resonates with each person,” Keiser said. “I think the key things that we’ve learned is people don’t care what the president says. People don’t care what the former president says. People don’t care about the politics, for the most part. What they care about is, ‘Is my doctor telling me to do it? Is my pastor telling me it’s OK? Are my friends and family telling me it’s OK?’”
“They don’t even know what’s in these vaccines,” Raven said. Umm, that's like saying a baker makes a cake but doesn't know the ingredients. [huh]
Using the culinary example, there are a lot of ingredients/additives/adulterants that are allowed in American food manufacturing that are not allowed in other parts of the world that have stricter standards to protect human health. We've had mercury compounds and aluminum used as an adjuvant in vaccines for years. Who knew that injecting mercury directly into your bloodstream was The Healthy Alternative?
It would have been 100% accurate to say, "They don't even know what the long term impact of these vaccines will be on human health." A bit wordy but completely in harmony with, you know, The Science.
