GALVESTON
Former Galveston Mayor, and current mayoral candidate, Roger “Bo” Quiroga announced Friday he has been diagnosed with colon cancer.
In an email to supporters, Quiroga, 67, called the cancer treatable. He intends to remain in the five-person race to be Galveston’s next mayor, he said.
“While this is obviously surprising and disappointing news to me and my family, we take heart in the miracles modern medicine makes available to us,” Quiroga said.
“After careful assessment with my doctors and discussions with my family, I wanted everyone to know that I am unequivocally continuing my campaign to become the next mayor of Galveston.”
Quiroga did not return a phone call seeking comment Friday.
Quiroga’s announcement came on a day that, in another time, might have been his — or another candidate’s — first full day in office as the new mayor of Galveston.
The city’s municipal elections were postponed in March, after the Galveston County Clerk’s Office announced it would not help city and other entities conduct their scheduled May 5 elections because of concerns about the coronavirus.
Before the county clerk’s decision, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott waived part of the Texas Election Code to allow elections to be held on Nov. 5.
The Galveston City Council has sought to hold its election sooner, but no date has been set.
Quiroga served three terms as Galveston’s mayor from 1998 to 2004. He left the position because of term limits that prevent mayors and council members from serving more than three consecutive terms.
He now is one of five men running to replace Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough, who is term limited after serving six years as mayor. Also running are Galveston Mayor pro tem Craig Brown, former state Rep. Bill Kees, and Galveston residents Raymond Guzman and James Casey.
If the election had occurred as originally planned and did not result in a run-off being required, the new mayor could have been sworn in May 14.
In his letter to supporters, Quiroga said he hoped he could overcome his cancer and become the city’s top elected official.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.