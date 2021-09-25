Russell Polk, a member of the KC Drunk Chicken cooking team, uses a large wooden spoon to stir shrimp gumbo at the 2021 Galveston Island Shrimp Festival in downtown Galveston on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
From left, Tila Breish, Erica Farmer and Gina Higgs, all members of the Chili Belles cooking team, work on their gumbo entry at the 2021 Galveston Island Shrimp Festival in downtown Galveston on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
Russell Polk, a member of the KC Drunk Chicken cooking team, uses a large wooden spoon to stir shrimp gumbo at the 2021 Galveston Island Shrimp Festival in downtown Galveston on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Joel Holder, of Houston, sports a shrimp-shaped hat at the 2021 Galveston Island Shrimp Festival in downtown Galveston on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Keeley Aguinaga, 3, pulls a string of beads from an alligator statue while visiting the 2021 Galveston Island Shrimp Festival in downtown Galveston with her family Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
From left, Tila Breish, Erica Farmer and Gina Higgs, all members of the Chili Belles cooking team, work on their gumbo entry at the 2021 Galveston Island Shrimp Festival in downtown Galveston on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Shrimp marinates in a pan at the 2021 Galveston Island Shrimp Festival in downtown Galveston on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
Crowds descended on downtown Galveston on Saturday afternoon for the Galveston Island Shrimp Festival.
The festival closed down blocks of The Strand to traffic and let visitors stroll the streets sampling shrimp gumbo, while cook-off teams prepared other dishes for amateur and professional contests.
This year's festival was something of a return to form for the annual event. A scaled-down version of the festival took place on Seawall Boulevard in 2020. The event was moved because of restrictions in place at the time to prevent large gatherings of people as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.
No such restrictions were in place this year, and the event returned to its traditional downtown home.
In addition to the cook-off, the event featured a 5K run and a gumbo stroll in which people could buy cups and get samples of gumbo from the various cooking teams.
"We love it," said Greg Brenham, who was leading a cook-off team from Cypress and stirring a gumbo of shrimp, fish and okra. "It's kind of low-key. It's a fun event. It's a family event."
"This is about as perfect a Texas day as you can find. We're loving it."
(1) comment
Why is it called Shimp Fest when it's main draw is gumbo? [huh]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.