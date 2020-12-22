GALVESTON
The rules are the rules, but Galveston County Judge Mark Henry isn’t happy about them.
The state of Texas on Tuesday tightened restrictions on businesses and hospitals in Galveston County and the surrounding region because the state’s data show an increase in the number of people being treated in local hospitals for COVID-19. For seven days in a row, more than 15 percent of hospital capacity in Galveston and eight nearby counties were being used by COVID-19 patients, according to the state.
Under orders issued by Gov. Greg Abbott in October, the rate triggered a return to COVID-related restrictions that were in place for most the summer.
Bars on Tuesday were ordered to close. Restaurants and other retail businesses were ordered to limit their capacities to 50 percent. Hospitals might have to limit the number of elective surgeries.
During a press conference at the county’s office of emergency management, Henry and other local leaders said they were appealing to Abbott and other state officials to reverse course on a group of tightened COVID-related restrictions that took effect Tuesday morning.
The county has asked the state to grant an exemption to the rollback rules, Henry said.
“The effects of that are going to be dramatic, and in some cases, devastating,” Henry said of the new round of closures. “We saw this coming and sent multiple requests to the state explaining why they should not rely on the information that they had, and why Galveston County should be exempted. We did not even get an acknowledgment that they got the request.”
‘OUT OF MY HANDS’
Although the officials objected to the restrictions and called them an example of government overreach based on bad data, they stopped short of saying local business owners and hospital operators should ignore them.
“That decision is out of my hands,” Henry said. “If you’re classified as a bar, you’re supposed to be closed. If you’re a restaurant, you’re supposed to be at 50 percent capacity. This is nothing that the Galveston County judge did, this comes from the state. I oppose it, but there’s really nothing I can do about it.”
Henry was joined by state Rep. Mayes Middleton; James Clark, the president of the Galveston chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association; and Gina Spagnola, the president of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Together, the four aired various grievances about the order.
Henry repeated criticism the county has made for weeks that the state’s calculations used to impose the restrictions were nonsensical.
‘TRUST EVERY TEXAN’
Middleton announced he intended to file a bill that would prohibit the state from suspending or revoking business licenses as a punishment for violation of a disaster order.
“Making sure our small businesses are open is always an emergency,” Middleton said. “I think everyday Texans deserve the right to make a living and feed their family. We also need to trust every Texan in making decisions for themselves. If they don’t feel safe going somewhere, they shouldn’t go there.”
As recently as last week, Abbott publicly has said he opposed instituting statewide shutdowns in attempt to manage the spread of COVID-19. But he has allowed regional rollbacks to remain in place, and gradually over the past month, more parts of the state have gone back to their summer restrictions.
As of Tuesday, 120 of Texas’ 254 counties were under the heightened COVID restrictions.
How much the renewed restrictions actually change daily life in the county remains to be seen. Neither the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office nor the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office intends to enforce the state’s restriction because they have more pressing issues to deal with, Henry said.
In other counties where the orders have gone into effect, Abbott has dispatched the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to enforce bar closures by fining and suspending the licenses of bar owners who violate the order.
The commission on Tuesday didn’t respond to a request for comment on whether it would increase enforcement in Galveston County in coming days.
Barring early action from the state, the increased restrictions will end when the county hospitalization rate stays under 15 percent for seven consecutive days.
THE DEAL WITH HOSPITALS
Businesses weren’t alone in dealing with the fallout of the rollback order on Tuesday. Local hospitals also were attempting to interpret and comply with the state’s rules.
In a letter to Henry, Dr. John Hellerstedt, commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services, said the rollbacks meant that elective surgeries were prohibited.
The county’s largest medical provider on Tuesday, however, argued the state’s order was more nuanced than that.
The University of Texas Medical Branch said it was working with the Galveston County Health District to comply with the state’s orders but wasn’t wholesale canceling surgeries at its facilities.
“As per the governor’s order, we will conduct elective surgeries only when it does not interfere with COVID patient care,” the university said in an unsigned statement.
The university cited an executive order from September, which allowed elective surgeries to continue, provided that didn’t undermine a hospital’s capacity to treat COVID-19 patients.
“It’s really important for us to be compliant and stay compliant with the state,” said Tim Harlin, the executive vice president and CEO for the UTMB Health System. “We have a great relationship with the state and don’t feel crosswise with them at all.”
Harlin and other health officials in Galveston County haven’t warned about their facilities being overwhelmed with COVID patients during the new surge and said they have the capacity to treat the current uptick in patients.
‘WE ARE CONCERNED’
The state’s 15 percent threshold is based on reported hospital usage in a nine-county region, known as Trauma Service Area R, which includes Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Newton and Orange counties. Local officials have argued the region-wide hospitalization rate doesn’t reflect the situation in Galveston County.
Galveston County hospitals aren’t at the state’s 15 percent threshold, said Dr. Philip Keiser, Galveston County’s local health authority.
But the county could reach that level, he said.
“We are seeing our number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients continue to rise as we see the number of cases in the county rise,” Keiser said. “We are concerned over the next two to three weeks that we may get close to or reach that 15 percent threshold.”
The Galveston County Health District on Tuesday announced another 269 new cases of COVID-19 in local residents. Since Dec. 1, the county has identified 2,929 new cases of the virus in county residents. It is the third-most cases of the virus identified in a single month, behind the 3,526 identified in June and the 5,460 identified in July.
