A Galveston man Monday, after a plea agreement, was sentenced to six months in the county jail for indecent exposure.
Elvin Yoel Portillo Maldonado, 25, had been initially charged with indecency with a child by sexual contact, but the charge was reduced to a misdemeanor indecent exposure count, court records show.
Portillo Maldonado was accused of inappropriately touching and fondling a girl younger than age 17 several times in 2016, according to the probable cause affidavit.
But the witness did not report the incident for about a year and there was no physical evidence at the scene, Assistant District Attorney Ross Hill said.
“The plea agreement was reached after consulting with the complainant’s family, who expressed their reluctance to require the complainant to testify,” Hill said.
Portillo Maldonado’s sentence was the maximum allowed under Texas law for the offense, Hill said.
