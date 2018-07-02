A Michigan man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for drunkenly driving the wrong way on Interstate 45 in March 2017.
David Hall Rife, 59, pleaded guilty to his third count of driving while intoxicated and was sentenced by the court, Assistant District Attorney Ross Hill said.
A trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety found Rife’s van facing north on the south side of the highway and Rife smelled heavily of alcohol, Hill said.
The trooper performed several field sobriety tests, Rife admitted to drinking too much and was transported to the Galveston County Jail, Hill said.
A blood test showed Rife was almost three times above the legal limit, Hill said.
Rife had two previous convictions for driving while intoxicated in Michigan, Hill said.
Rife will be eligible for parole after serving a quarter of his sentence, Hill said.
