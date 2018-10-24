Update, 11:38 p.m.
The flood warnings in Galveston County have expired.
There is a flood advisory in effect for northeastern Galveston County until 1:15 a.m. The advisory applies to communities on Bolivar Peninsula.
A second flood advisory is in effect until 1:30 a.m. in Texas City, Dickinson, La Marque, Santa Fe, Hitchcock, Bayou Vista, Tiki Island, San Leon and Bacliff.
A flood advisory means that that water levels in streams are elevated and that water may be ponding in some areas.
Original Story
GALVESTON
Parts of Galveston County are under a flash flood warning until 11:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in League City.
The flash flood warning applies to southeastern parts of the county, where thunderstorms are producing heavy rain across the area, which is expected to cause some flooding on the island.
Nine-tenths of an inch of rain has fallen on the Galveston causeway in 15 minutes, and more than 2 inches have fallen since 8:30 p.m., according to the weather service.
Other parts of the county are under under a flood warning until 10:15 p.m.
Up to 5 inches of rain fell in areas around Santa Fe and Dickinson between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., according to the weather service. Roads are flooded and are expected to remain that way for the next several hours
The flood warning includes League City, Texas City, Dickinson, La Marque, Santa Fe and Hitchcock.
Early storm damage and flood reports have started to come in to the weather service.
Water is up to the sidewalks on Deer Ridge Drive in League City, as of 9:26 p.m.
In Dickinson, the bayou is out of its banks and covering parts of state Highway 3, as of 9:15 p.m.
In Santa Fe, several cars were flooded on Castle Street.
There is high water on the southbound side of Interstate 45 at state Highway 96, as of 8:56 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
