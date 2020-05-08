LEAGUE CITY
Clear Creek Independent School District has scheduled graduations for its seven high schools the weekend of July 25 and 26.
Clear Horizons Early College High School and Clear View High School ceremonies will be July 25 at Clear Falls High School, 4380 Village Way in League City, respectively at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
On July 26, graduation ceremonies will take place at NRG Stadium, NRG Parkway in Houston for Clear Springs High School at 9 a.m., Clear Falls High School at 11:45 a.m., Clear Creek High School at 2:30 p.m., Clear Brook High School at 5:15 p.m. and Clear Lake High School at 8 p.m.
All graduations also will be available through livestream and more details will be forthcoming over the next several weeks, according to the district's communications office.
— Kathryn Eastburn
