GALVESTON
Galveston County officials are questioning the state’s method of calculating COVID-19 hospitalization numbers used to trigger closures and restrictions of businesses.
County Judge Mark Henry’s office this week made several phone calls to state officials in attempt to understand the state’s method of calculating COVID hospitalization rates, and why the figures reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services conflict with numbers reported by other agencies.
At the same time, officials have tried to argue the state should be prepared to consider Galveston County a special case — and to concede that the county’s multiple hospitals are well-prepared to handle a surge in cases without requiring further lockdowns.
The county’s efforts haven’t gotten far. On Friday, one of Henry’s aides used an impolite term for human waste to describe the state’s hospital tracking system.
Distrust of the state’s numbers grew Thursday, when the hospitalization rate posted by the Texas Department of State Health Services showed more than 36 percent of hospital capacity Trauma Service Area R, a nine-county region that includes Galveston, was being used by COVID patients.
The same measure on Wednesday showed the area at about a 15.8 percent hospitalization rate.
The Thursday rate was higher than rates reported in July, when daily COVID hospitalizations in the region regularly topped 400 patients.
‘DON’T HAVE A CAPACITY PROBLEM’
But only 276 COVID patients were hospitalized Thursday in the local trauma service area, the state said.
The state health department on Friday didn’t respond to questions about the data. County officials, however, said the blip was the result of the underreporting of hospital capacity from Beaumont, which caused the rate to go up even as COVID cases remained about the same.
“This a prime example of how bad it is,” said Tyler Drummond, Henry’s chief of staff. “A hospital doesn’t report its beds and staffing, and then the state’s reporting 30 something percent, which is not even close to reality.”
Henry for months has been publicly skeptical of the state’s reporting of most COVID data and on Friday said he’d been in touch with local hospital leaders and was confident there was no strain on capacity.
“We can’t tell the state what to do, obviously,” Henry said. “All I can do is contact UTMB and HCA on a regular basis and say ‘Are y’all having issues with capacity?’
“The resounding answer is no, and in fact, they’re taking people in from out of our county to take care of them,” Henry said. “That tells me we don’t have a capacity problem.”
SEEKING EXEMPTIONS
Among the countless charts, spreadsheets and reports used to track the state of COVID-19, the state’s report on hospital use is important because it’s connected to an executive order issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in October.
The order loosened some COVID-related restrictions Abbott had enacted in the summer. In regions where the hospitalization rates had remained below 15 percent for seven days, bars could reopen with the permission of a county judge, and businesses could allow more people through their doors at once.
Under the order, however, regions that saw sustained hospitalizations rates above 15 percent would have to return to summer restrictions.
During the renewed surge of COVID cases in Texas, eight trauma service areas have rolled back to the old restrictions. In the past week, the two service areas that include the cities of Abilene, Dallas, Fort Worth and Denton enacted tighter restrictions.
The orders are meant to reduce pressure on hospitals where COVID cases are surging, but county officials worry that if the rules are too hastily applied in Galveston, it could hurt business owners already damaged by the pandemic’s effects.
Aside from the rate on Thursday, hospitalization rates in the service area that includes Galveston County have been between 10 percent and 16 percent since Nov. 23. There has been no sustained period above 15 percent.
County officials acknowledge the local trauma service area could reach that point in coming weeks, if the state continues to analyze hospitalizations the same way.
If that happens, the county could kick its objections to closures and rollbacks into a higher gear and set off a more public conflict with Abbott’s office and the state agencies charged with enforcing his rules.
Henry’s chief of staff last week wrote to the Texas Department of Emergency Management asking for an exemption from Abbott’s executive order. No exemption was granted, but the county had a conversation with leaders from the agency.
‘TAKING CUES FROM HOSPITALS’
In some irony, Galveston officials believe their efforts for an exemption were hurt because the local COVID situation wasn’t bad enough to draw the state’s attention
Still, cases of COVID-19 in Galveston County remain on the rise. Since Nov. 29, 1,255 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in county residents. Some of those cases could possibly become hospitalizations in coming weeks.
It’s possible the differences between the county and the state could come to a point where two sides are offering conflicting information about what businesses should be opened or closed.
If that happened, it could be up to individual businesses to decide who to listen to, or for county courts to decide whether businesses fined for staying open had actually broken the law.
County officials are hoping state officials see reason before it comes to that point. At the very least, the state should consider the situation on the ground, and not in the data, before making orders on closures, Henry said.
“I’m taking my cues from our two local hospitals that are saying they’re having no capacity issues,” Henry said. “If they want to apply an arbitrary formula, taking in counties that aren’t near here, I can’t stop them.”
