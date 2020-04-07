The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Woman, Infants and Children, or WIC, in Texas is expanding the number of food items available for purchase through the program, according to announcement Monday from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.
The commission also is updating the MyTexasWIC app to ensure Texans who need access to nutritious food will be able to find it in their local grocery stores, officials said.
“Grocers assure us they can meet this increased demand and have supply chains ready to respond,” said Dee Budgewater, Health and Human Services' deputy executive commissioner for Health Developmental and Independence Services.
Effective immediately, more options for milk, bread, rice, pasta and eggs will be available to WIC clients, official said. Texas WIC also is permanently adding canned fruits and vegetables to the food packages. Items at grocery stores under the program are marked with a sticker stating “WIC Approved,” the commission said.
Detailed information is available at www.texaswic.org, and the latest version of the MyTexasWIC shopping app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, informing families what allowable foods are part of their benefit package.
WIC offices are operating under modified conditions during the COVID-19 outbreak to keep clients and staff safe, the commission said. To find out how the Galveston County clinic is handling local services during the crisis, or to get instructions on how to receive services, call 800-942-3678.
— Kathryn Eastburn
