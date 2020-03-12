We asked on Facebook how coronavirus fears were affecting lives and livelihoods across Galveston County. Here’s what people had to say:
“If our school district closes, our daycare also closes. That will leave me without child care for four little kids. If I don’t work, I don’t get paid. If I don’t get paid, I don’t pay rent and buy food.”
— Angela Woodson Wells
“I’m in direct sales with Carnival Cruise Line and my bookings have dropped so much I’m struggling to pay my bills.”
— Darryl Estes Thompson
“We are a business that cares for any individual, but mostly seniors in their home or a facility. Families are now home to take care of those individuals or don’t trust the caregivers’ possible exposure and facilities won’t allow outside caregivers to care for our clients — I understand their concern but it’s affecting my business.”
— Lisa Owen
“We have a catering business. Getting calls about canceling events.”
— Judy Buxton Elmendorf
“We have had two catering events cancel so far and I’m sure more are coming.”
— Mary Eisenhour Bass
“I have a cleaning business. Vacation rentals are the most profitable during spring and summer. It is when we make our most money but now cancellations are starting to come in. This will seriously affect me and my employees. I hope people will share TP and water.”
— Belinda DeRise-Falk
“As a doll artist, a lot of my doll supplies come from China, so unfortunately they are running weeks behind and then once shipping begins, will take weeks to get through Customs. We need more USA factories!”
— Kristy Leigh Walker
“My husband and I canceled a dream trip to Europe. I also can no longer see my music therapy “peeps” in the nursing homes. Nursing homes are on lockdown to protect the most vulnerable population.”
— Patti Abschneider
“This is really getting out of hand, and I don’t see it stopping with so much rumor and the extreme panic and it’s about getting to hurting all of us.”
— John Hanan
“Kiddo’s college has extended spring break by one week. They will be holding remote classes starting March 23 until further notice.”
— Brandy Jones
“UTMB medical students’ Match Day (the day students find out where they go to do residency) affected. Family/ friends can’t come. Made optional, now not everyone will be there. Sucks.”
— Kyle Hodges
“My child along with thousands of others was sent home from Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo without the opportunity to show.”
— Andrea Keech
“Still planning on leaving Sunday out of DFW Mess-o-plex to vacation in Galveston. This trip has been planned since October.”
— Willie Brooks
“Large events and parties are canceling reservations at the restaurants.”
— Nancy Shuman Kitchel
“We had a meeting on keeping employees and guests as safe as possible for our vacation rentals on the island.”
— Katherine Pollock
“Grocery store looks as though people are stockpiling for self-quarantine. People are driving to Brenham for supplies, call first. We are selling out of bottled water, toilet tissues, no hand sanitizer anywhere, dry goods going. I think this is blown out of proportion. President took precautionary measures to protect us from further outside contamination. We have minimal cases overall. Wash hands, cover your mouth when sneezing. Stay home if you don’t feel well. Good ol’ Southern practices and manners will suffice.”
— Ginger Grutzius
“Canceled our trip to Puerto Rico to meet up with our grandkids. Our kids didn’t want us old fogies flying.”
— Phil Newton
“The world doesn’t get shut down for the flu!”
— Tom Rice
“The company that I work for is headquartered in Great Britain. Our owner just issued a global mandate for all employees to work from home, unless any individual is 100 percent critical and essential to keeping our manufacturing sites running. If one is to enter any of our sites, there are immense steps that are required, for sanitizing one’s hands, etc., for entering the building. It’s serious!”
— Kimmie Delaney-Scheffler
“I am going to be selfish for a minute. The trickle down will impact nonprofits. The Sunshine Center survives off grants and donation and we are in the midst of planning a major fundraiser. People in fear of their lives and jobs will (rightfully so) not be so generous.”
— Laura Marie Diaz Tacquard
